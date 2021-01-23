Scott Robinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Scott Robinson has Died.

Scott Robinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

David Whisenant WBTV 20h · I am so saddened by the loss of Scott Robinson. We were friends at Salisbury High, then served together in the Salisbury Kiwanis Club for years. Smart, funny, generous, compassionate. If you’re a person who prays, please pray for wife Kim and the whole family.

Tributes

Jaudon Cline

Our prayers are with Kim and their children , his parents Lucy and Johnny Robinson and all of the Robinson family. This breaks our hearts.

Gail Shull

I will be praying for his family and for you David it’s never easy but God is your strength!!

Julie Stokes Gainer

So sad and tragic . Thinking of Kim and his children -and other family and friends . I am so sorry .

John Robert Shuler

So sorry to hear. Scott was a great guy and will be missed by all who knew him. Prayers for the family

Elizabeth Beaver West

They were my neighbors and I looked forward daily for them to come by my house walking their dogs. I’m heartbroken and will miss him terribly!

Wendy Stutts Pittman

I’m so sorry to hear this. Thoughts and prayers to you and the family.

Janice Owens

Soo sorry David about the passing of ur friend…praying for God to comfort all of u and give u peace!!!

Frances Robinson Moran

Sorry David for the loss of your friend. Prayers for his family and friends.