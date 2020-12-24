Scott Rosen Death -Obituary – Dead : Scott Rosen, barrister and solicitor. Targeted and mowed down by a crazy disgruntled (female) opponent in Toronto.
Scott Rosen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.
Michael Jaeger 12 hrs · Wow, I know this guy. A worthy adversary. R.I.P. Scott Rosen, barrister and solicitor. Targeted and mowed down by a crazy disgruntled (female) opponent in Toronto, ON.
Source: (20+) Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
Michael Fairney wrote
i hear he did commercial litigation? how did you know him?
Bradley A. Corbett wrote
Never forget that it is not a game for the people you are defending. I don’t know the details of her case specifically but you’re playing with people’s lives.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.