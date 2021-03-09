Scott Sirko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Scott Sirko has Died.

Scott Sirko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 8. 2021.

Travis Stormer 21h · Im a few beers in… on the “winding down” end of a mediocre day…then I hear another friend has passed. Before you jump to “sorry for your loss” comments, please dont. This isnt what this is about. Scott Sirko, was an acquaintance, and his family is hurting. Pray for them. Im just sad to hear of his passing… he was a charismatic, likeable guy. We chatted just a few times, and Id say I “kinda knew” him. Cool cat, taken way before his time. Saddens me. He was a good kid… What blows my mind, and I say this every few years, is, if you could watch you FB feed, or you own funeral, posthumously, would you live differently? John Caddy, Aaron Bloom, Justin Gearty, among soooo many others that were here just a “few days” ago. Tell the people you love that YOU LOVE THEM! Live life like tomorrow may be your last, because, truth be told, it may. They day of the funeral is not the time to wish youd have told someone what they mean to you. I have a great deal of experience in folks passing… sadly, Im a little used to it. But damn it, it always sucks when people go away forever. No “do-overs”. Tell your friends and family what they mean to you. Alot of them probably dont really know. 7777 5 Comments Like Comment Share