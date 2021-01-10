Scott Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : teammate, Scott Smith has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We just heard the news that our friend and teammate, Scott Smith, known to you as Smity, has passed away. I would like to express my sincere condolences and wish friends and family a lot of strength along this path in this period. R.I.P. Smity 🤜❤🤛 pic.twitter.com/OSmm9x8hnE — Domination eSports (@DOMIeSports) January 10, 2021

