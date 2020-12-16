Scott Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Scott Marshall Smith has Died .

Scott Marshall Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Scott Marshall Smith has Died .
Scott Marshall Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Scott Marshall Smith, the screenwriter whose credits included the Robert De Niro films Men of Honor and The Score, has died, his publicist said Tuesday
He was 62 https://t.co/kc2PbTEJs9
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 15, 2020
