Scott Worsley Death -Dead-Obituaries : Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
“National Sheriffs’ Association on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the family of Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley, who passed away after a battle with cancer. Said Decatur Co. Sheriff Wiley Griffin, “Prayers for Miller County Sheriff’s Office on the passing of a great Sheriff and great friend.”
Our thoughts are with the family of Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
Said Decatur Co. Sheriff Wiley Griffin, "Prayers for Miller County Sheriff's Office on the passing of a great Sheriff and great friend." https://t.co/1ihcfY0PA5
— National Sheriffs' Association (@NationalSheriff) October 29, 2020
Tributes
Mourning the loss of Sheriff Scott Worsley: A beloved officer and an irreplaceable member of the Miller County community.
Jeff and I are lifting his loved ones up in prayer.
Now more than ever, we must honor our law enforcement officers and all they do.https://t.co/4EAo6cDvg1
— Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) October 28, 2020
