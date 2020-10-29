Scott Worsley Death -Dead-Obituaries : Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Scott Worsley Death -Dead-Obituaries : Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“National Sheriffs’ Association on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the family of Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley, who passed away after a battle with cancer. Said Decatur Co. Sheriff Wiley Griffin, “Prayers for Miller County Sheriff’s Office on the passing of a great Sheriff and great friend.”

