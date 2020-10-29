Scott Worsley Death -Dead-Obituaries : Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“National Sheriffs’ Association on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the family of Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley, who passed away after a battle with cancer. Said Decatur Co. Sheriff Wiley Griffin, “Prayers for Miller County Sheriff’s Office on the passing of a great Sheriff and great friend.”

Our thoughts are with the family of Miller Co (GA) Sheriff Scott Worsley, who passed away after a battle with cancer. Said Decatur Co. Sheriff Wiley Griffin, "Prayers for Miller County Sheriff's Office on the passing of a great Sheriff and great friend." https://t.co/1ihcfY0PA5 — National Sheriffs' Association (@NationalSheriff) October 29, 2020

Tributes

Mourning the loss of Sheriff Scott Worsley: A beloved officer and an irreplaceable member of the Miller County community. Jeff and I are lifting his loved ones up in prayer. Now more than ever, we must honor our law enforcement officers and all they do.https://t.co/4EAo6cDvg1 — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) October 28, 2020