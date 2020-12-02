scottie pippen divorced: “When Future was a little kid, Scottie Pippen refused to give him an autograph. 20 years later, Future slept with Scottie Pippen’s wife and is the reason they divorced https://t.co/mzuma1Zmco” / Twitter

When Future was a little kid, Scottie Pippen refused to give him an autograph. 20 years later, Future slept with Scottie Pippen's wife and is the reason they divorced pic.twitter.com/mzuma1Zmco
— OKÙN (@OHkhunn) August 15, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.