Scottish Bassist and Former Simple Minds Member, John Giblin, Passes Away

John Giblin Scottish, Session Musician and Former Simple Minds Bassist Has Died

Introduction

John Giblin, a renowned Scottish session musician and former bassist of Simple Minds, passed away on September 17, 2021. He was 64 years old. Giblin was a prolific bassist who worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, and Madonna.

Early Life and Career

Giblin was born on September 4, 1957, in Rutherglen, Scotland. He started playing bass at the age of 14 and joined his first band, The Partisans, when he was 16. In the early 1980s, Giblin became a sought-after session musician and worked with artists such as Altered Images, Ultravox, and Simple Minds.

Collaborations with Simple Minds

Giblin joined Simple Minds in 1984 and played bass on their album “Once Upon a Time,” which included hits such as “Alive and Kicking” and “Sanctify Yourself.” Giblin also played on the band’s subsequent albums, “Street Fighting Years” and “Real Life.”

Session Work

In addition to his work with Simple Minds, Giblin was a highly sought-after session musician. He played bass on Peter Gabriel’s album “So” and worked with Kate Bush on her album “Hounds of Love.” Giblin also played on Madonna’s hit song “La Isla Bonita” and worked with artists such as Phil Collins, Tina Turner, and Robbie Williams.

Legacy

Giblin was known for his technical proficiency on the bass and his ability to create memorable bass lines that complemented the music without overpowering it. He was respected by his peers in the music industry and was often called upon to play on some of the biggest albums of the time.

Tributes

Following his death, tributes poured in from across the music industry. Simple Minds tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to learn that our former bass player John Giblin has passed away. John was an integral part of the band’s history and his contribution to our music was immeasurable. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.” Other musicians, including Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush, also paid tribute to Giblin on social media.

Conclusion

John Giblin was a talented bassist and a respected figure in the music industry. His contributions to the music of Simple Minds and other artists will be remembered for years to come. He will be missed by his family, friends, and fans around the world.

