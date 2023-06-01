Scottish Ministers’ Fury Over Glass Exclusion from Deposit Return Scheme

Lorna Slater : SNP Ministers’ Claims on Glass Recycling Are Nonsensical: Opinion Piece

Every two weeks, like many others in Edinburgh, I place my blue box filled with jars and bottles outside for collection by the council’s waste services. This system has worked well for years, eliminating the need to trek to the supermarket bottle banks and saving Edinburgh Council money. As far as I know, all the bottles are collected and do not litter the streets, parks, or beaches. However, recent statements by Humza Yousaf and Lorna Slater regarding the exclusion of glass from the UK Government’s approval of the deposit return scheme have implied that bottles are littering every community. This claim is an exaggeration, as Zero Waste Scotland estimates that only 540 million bottles are used annually, which would require every person to have discarded over 100 bottles a year for them to be littering every community. Instead of acknowledging this exaggeration, Slater justified it with technical details about the quality of “recyclate” and the “lossiness” of kerb-level recycling. The removal of glass from the deposit return scheme by the UK Government is a necessary measure to address the scheme’s impracticality and costliness. The uproar over this decision is misplaced and has been poorly handled, leading to criticism from the Scottish Grocers’ Federation chief Pete Cheema. The cost to businesses, the closure of some companies, and the disruption of the internal UK drinks market, including suppliers refusing to trade in Scotland, is a price Slater seems willing to pay for better quality recycled glass, but British Glass, the manufacturer’s trade association, disagrees with her approach.

News Source : John McLellan

Lorna Slater Deposit return scheme Scottish independence Environmental policy Waste management