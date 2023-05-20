“Scottsville vandalism arrest”: Local shop’s front window broken by Scottsville man resulting in his arrest

Levi Polson, a 29-year-old man from Scottsville, has been arrested for breaking the front glass window of Fast Cash Gun and Pawn in Scottsville while under the influence of alcohol. Polson used a large wrench to break the glass and was caught on security camera footage fleeing the scene. He has been charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

News Source : https://www.wbko.com

