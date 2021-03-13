Scotty Hamilton Death – Obituary : Three years ago today, the City of Pikeville was mourning the loss of a hero. Officer Scotty Hamilton was killed in the line o…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Three years ago today, the City of Pikeville was mourning the loss of a hero.

Officer Scotty Hamilton was killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2018.

John Russell Hall pleaded guilty to killing Officer Hamilton and was sentenced to life in jail in December 2018.



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.