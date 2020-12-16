Scotty Lindley Death -Obituary – Dead : Scotty Lindley has Died .
Scotty Lindley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Tracy Tyler 23 hrs · Update on our friend and classmate Scotty Lindley. Prayer Warriors…. Today at 3:22 the Heavenly Trumpets sounded and daddy ran into the arms of Jesus. Our hearts are broken but we are rejoicing that he is with our Lord and Savior and we will see him again someday! Thank you for your continued prayers and walking this out with our family. We love each of you and are so grateful. Ashly and Family Service updates pending
Tributes
Creta Watson wrote
Thanks Tracy for the info. So sorry for Scottys family.
Carrie DeLaney wrote
So very sorry to hear this!!! Prayers for Scotty’s family!!!
Mitzi Churchwell wrote
So sorry to hear this. Prayers for the family!
Cheryl Moffett Phillips wrote
So sorry for the loss. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Shauna Hardin Kidd wrote
That is so very sad. My condolences to his family.
Chris Matthews wrote
I’m so very sorry!!! Prayers for his family and friends.
Laurie Stone Holcomb wrote
Thank you for keeping us informed Tracy. God be with this family.
Kim Newhouse Maxfield wrote
I’m so grateful Scotty is out of pain! My deepest, heartfelt prayers remain with his precious family.
