Scrap dealer kidnapped and robbed by miscreants in Ludhiana

Jai Parkash (victim) : Scrap dealer kidnapped, robbed by suspects in Ludhiana

Four individuals pretending to be police officers from the crime branch robbed a scrap dealer of ₹2,000 and then kidnapped him in an SUV in Samrat colony in Giaspura. The incident prompted locals to intervene, resulting in the capture of three of the four culprits, with the fourth managing to escape. The captured suspects were identified as Gursewak Singh of Janta Nagar, Pawandeep Singh of Daba road, and Ravinder Singh of Sooraj Nagar. The fourth suspect, Channa of Daba road, Lohara, remains at large. The victim, Jai Parkash, 65, of Ambedkar Nagar of 33 Futta Road, reported that the accused had threatened him and taken his money two months prior. The police have registered a case against the suspects under sections 379-B (snatching), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The police are searching for the remaining suspect.

News Source : HT Correspondent

Ludhiana crime news Kidnapping in Ludhiana Police arrest kidnappers in Ludhiana Scrap dealer kidnapping in Ludhiana Ludhiana police foil kidnapping attempt