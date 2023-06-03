“Screen recording on iPhone”: A Comprehensive Guide to Recording Screen on iPhone or iPad

Taking screenshots is a great way to capture and share what’s on your screen. However, screen recording takes it a step further and allows you to record your screen activity and share it, which is much better than sending multiple screenshots. The good news is that all smartphones have a built-in feature to do that. Here’s how to screen recordings on an iPhone or iPad.

Well, there’s more to it than just screen recording on iPhone. You can edit the clip, add audio and share it on other social media apps. In our experience, the iPhone has far more refined screen recording utilities than any other device. So let’s start with finding the screen recording option.

How to Add Screen Recording to iPhone Control Center

Here’s how you can add a screen recording button to Control Center to quickly activate recording with a single swipe.

Step 1: Open the Settings app and open Control Center.

Step 2: Scroll down to find the Screen Recording option and select the ‘+’ icon next to it. Now you can see that Screen Recording is added to the included Controls.

Step 3: On the same screen, enable ‘In-App Access’ to ensure that you can also access the Control Center within the app.

That’s it. You have now added the screen recording button to the control center. Now let us understand how to use this option to record screen on iPhone or iPad.

How to record screen on iPhone or iPad

Here’s how you can quickly start, stop, and save screen recordings on your iPhone or iPad.

Start recording screen on iPhone

Step 1: This is how you can access the control center on your iPhone to start recording.

iPhone with Face ID: Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to open Control Center.

iPhone with Touch ID: Swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen to open Control Center.

Step 2: Now tap on the screen recording option. That will start a recording.

Now, to stop recording and save it so you can use it further, move on to the next section.

Stop screen recording on iPhone

Step 1: Now, tap on the clock in your status bar, highlighted in red.

Step 2: Click Stop to exit screen recording.

Step 2: When you stop recording, it will automatically be saved to Photos. You will also receive the same message.

Once the screen recording is saved to your library, you can turn the clip’s sound on and off. Let’s discover how using the step-by-step process below.

How to enable sound in recorded screen on iPhone

Whenever you record the screen on your iPhone or iPad, it will also automatically record the audio behind that screen. However, when playing a recording on the photos app, you may not hear the sound. That’s because you need to turn on the sound in the editing section of the recording. Here’s how to do it.

Step 1: Open the Photos app.

Step 2: Open the recording for which you want the sound and tap Edit in the top right.

Step 3: In the Edit window, tap the Volume icon to enable the sound. Click Done.

How to record screen on iPhone with external sound

By default, screen recording captures the audio playing on your screen, not external audio. If you want to record external audio, this is what you need to do.

Step 1: Press and hold on the Screen Recording icon in Control Center.

Step 2: Tap the microphone icon. When it turns red, it will be able to record external audio.

To listen to the recorded audio on your clip, you can open Photos and repeat the same steps mentioned earlier.

Here’s all you need to do to record the screen on your iPhone or iPad with sound. Now that you’ve looked at the Edit menu, you’re probably wondering what the other options mean. Let us explore how we can further edit our recordings.

How to edit screen recording on iPhone

First, let’s see what each option in the edit section can do. Simply go to the Photos app, tap your screen recording, and tap the edit option at the top right to reveal all the options below.

Trim Record: You can use the Trim Record option in the edit panel to truncate your recording if you feel that part of it is unnecessary.

Filters: You can also add filters to your screen recording and give it a different color. You get many filters in the Photos app.

Adjustment: If you are not satisfied with some details of the recording, you can use some options in the Adjustments panel in the Editing section. This will allow you to manage brightness, contrast, saturation, etc.

Crop: If you want your screen recording to focus on a specific area instead of the entire screen, you can crop your recording. This way you can easily resize the video clip however you want.

How to share screen recordings on iPhone and iPad

After you edit the record and adjust it to your requirements, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Open the Photos app and open the screen recording you want to share.

Step 2: Click the Share icon. You will find a list of frequently used apps and people. Share your recordings.

That’s all you can do on the default screen recording tool on your iPhone or iPad. However, if this is not enough or you just want to explore other options for finer control over the details, we have other options for you.

Other ways to record screen on iPhone or iPad

You can always record the screen via Mac or through third-party apps. They’ll need you to try harder, but they’re definitely worth it.

Use third-party apps like Record!

Record it! is one of our favorite apps for screen recording on iPhone or iPad. It allows you to choose the resolution, bitrate and frame rate of the screen recording. If these are the parameters that you want to control and change when recording screen, this app will get high recommendation from us. Besides, it’s free to install and easy to use.

Usage Record it! on iPhone

Step 1: Install the app from the App Store. Download Record it!

Step 2: Open the app and tap the red button to start recording.

Step 3: Now, tap on Start Broadcast.

That is all! The rest of the sharing and editing process remains the same as mentioned earlier.

There is also a method to directly record the screen using your Mac and PC. Let us see how we can do that.

Record iPhone or iPad screen on your Mac

Here’s how you can record iPhone and iPad screens on Mac. This is quite useful because you can skip the extra steps to transfer the recording to your Mac.

Step 1: Open the QuickTime Player application.

Step 2: Click File -> New Movie Recording.

Step 3: Click the down arrow next to the record icon.

Step 4: Now, select your iPhone. Make sure your iPhone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Mac.

Step 5: On your iPhone, you will get a prompt asking if you trust the computer. Click Trust and enter your passcode.

This will start recording your iPhone screen on your Mac. Click File -> Save on the QuickTime media player toolbar to save the recording to your preferred destination.

QuickTime Player on Mac is a free tool, and so is the process of recording your iPhone screen from a Mac. However, on Windows, all trusted tools require a subscription. If you’re willing to record your iPhone screen with Windows, you can check out these two apps: Camtasia ($50 a year) and Reflector ($17.99 for a license).

If you have any more questions, we’ve most likely answered them in our FAQ section.

Frequently asked questions related to iPhone Screen Recording

Is it possible to record Netflix screen on iPhone?

No, content on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video is protected. Therefore, you cannot record as such.

Can you record phone calls?

No, you cannot record phone calls on iPhone.

Why is my screen recording button not appearing?

Maybe you removed the screen recording button from Control Center or didn’t add it in the first place. We have a process for doing the same thing at…

