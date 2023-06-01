Sea Crab Recipe: Cooking Sea Crab with Young Green Pepper: A Delicious Recipe

Crab Recipe: Delicious Cooking Sea Crab With Young Green Pepper

Crab is a delicacy that is loved by many seafood enthusiasts. It is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. One of the most popular ways to prepare crab is by cooking it with young green pepper. The combination of the sweet crab meat and the slightly spicy flavor of the green pepper is a match made in heaven. In this article, we will share with you a delicious crab recipe that you can easily prepare at home.

Ingredients

1 pound of sea crab

2 young green peppers

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of ginger, minced

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of cornstarch, dissolved in 2 tablespoons of water

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Clean the sea crab by removing the gills, mouth parts, and intestines. Rinse it under cold water and pat it dry with a paper towel. Cut the crab into pieces. You can use a cleaver or a pair of kitchen scissors to do this. Remove the seeds from the green peppers and cut them into thin slices. In a bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, and cornstarch slurry. Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or a large skillet over high heat. Add the minced garlic and ginger and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the crab pieces and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until they turn pink. Add the green pepper slices and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes until they are slightly softened. Pour the sauce mixture over the crab and green peppers and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes until the sauce thickens and coats the crab and green peppers evenly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the crab and green pepper stir-fry to a serving dish and garnish with chopped green onions if desired. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips

You can use any type of crab for this recipe. However, we recommend using sea crab for its sweet and succulent meat.

If you want to add more heat to the dish, you can add some chopped red chili peppers or a dash of chili oil.

Make sure to stir-fry the crab and green peppers over high heat to prevent them from becoming mushy.

You can also add some sliced onions or mushrooms to the stir-fry for more flavor and texture.

For a healthier option, you can substitute the vegetable oil with olive oil or coconut oil.

Conclusion

Cooking sea crab with young green pepper is a delicious and easy way to enjoy this seafood delicacy. This recipe is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or for a special occasion. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you can create a flavorful and satisfying dish that will impress your family and friends. So, go ahead and give this crab recipe a try and enjoy the delicious flavors of the sea!

Crab with green pepper recipe Seafood dishes with crab Spicy crab recipes Crab stir-fry with vegetables Crab and pepper sauce recipe.

News Source : Kdeb Cooking

Source Link :Crab Recipe / Delicious Cooking Sea Crab With Young Green Pepper/