Seafood breakfast recipe.: Bayman’s Exclusive Breakfast Recipe: Prawn Potato Poha with Seafood Twist

Prawn Potato Poha | Exclusive Seafood Breakfast Recipe

Introduction

Prawn Potato Poha is a delicious and exclusive seafood breakfast recipe that is perfect for seafood lovers. This dish is easy to make, and it is a perfect combination of healthy and tasty ingredients. The dish is made from flattened rice, prawns, potatoes, and a variety of spices that add a unique flavor to the dish.

Ingredients

1 cup flattened rice (poha)

250g prawns

2 medium-sized potatoes (peeled and diced)

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 green chilies (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons oil

Salt (to taste)

Coriander leaves (for garnishing)

Method

Wash the prawns and marinate them with lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Keep them aside for 10 minutes. Wash the flattened rice (poha) with water and keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add chopped onions and green chilies and sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add diced potatoes and cook for 5-7 minutes until they are soft and tender. Add marinated prawns and cook for 3-4 minutes until they turn pink. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Add washed flattened rice (poha) and mix well. Cover and cook for 2-3 minutes on low flame. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Conclusion

Prawn Potato Poha is a perfect breakfast dish for seafood lovers. The dish is easy to make, and it is packed with healthy and delicious ingredients that are perfect to start your day. The dish is a perfect combination of prawns, potatoes, and flattened rice that add a unique flavor to the dish. So, the next time you are looking for a delicious and exclusive seafood breakfast recipe, try making Prawn Potato Poha.

