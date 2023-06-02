“Seafood Chowder Recipe”: Fish Soup Recipe by Mark Hix

The Benefits of Making Soup from Fish and Seafood Bones and Shells

Do you throw away the bones and shells from your fish and seafood? If so, you may be missing out on a delicious and nutritious soup. Making soup from fish and seafood bones and shells is not only a great way to use up leftovers, but it’s also a sustainable and healthy option. Here are some of the benefits of making soup from fish and seafood bones and shells:

Sustainability

Using the bones and shells from fish and seafood is a sustainable option. These parts of the fish are often discarded, but they are full of nutrients and flavor. By using these parts of the fish, you are reducing waste and making the most of the resources you have.

Nutrition

Fish and seafood bones and shells are packed with nutrients, including calcium, phosphorus, and collagen. Collagen is a protein that is found in the bones, skin, and connective tissue of animals. It has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including improving skin health, reducing joint pain, and promoting gut health.

Flavor

The bones and shells from fish and seafood are full of flavor. When you make a soup from these ingredients, you are creating a rich and flavorful broth that can be used as a base for other dishes, such as fish stew or chowder. The addition of herbs and spices, such as saffron and thyme, can enhance the flavor even more.

Recipe: Fish and Seafood Soup

If you’re ready to try making soup from fish and seafood bones and shells, here’s a recipe to get you started:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1kg fish bones, trimmings and/or shellfish shells, chopped into small chunks – heads, tails and scales included

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

1 medium leek, roughly chopped

1 small fennel bulb, trimmed and roughly chopped, or 1 tsp fennel seeds

1 medium potato, peeled and roughly chopped

6 garlic cloves, chopped

A good pinch of saffron

1 tsp black peppercorns

3 juniper berries

1 bay leaf

A few thyme sprigs

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 x 230g tin chopped tomatoes

4 litres of fish stock, homemade or shop-bought

Method:

In a large saucepan, heat the oil and gently fry the fish trimmings, shells, vegetables, garlic, spices, and herbs for 4-5 minutes, with a lid on, stirring every so often. Add the tomato purée, chopped tomatoes, and fish stock. Bring to the boil, season with salt and pepper, and simmer gently for 45 minutes. Blend about a third of the soup in a liquidiser (bones, shells, and all), return it to the pan and simmer gently for another 20 minutes. Strain the soup through a sieve or conical strainer and re-season if necessary.

Enjoy your delicious and nutritious fish and seafood soup!

Seafood soup recipe British fish cuisine Homemade fish stock Mark Hix recipe collection High-end seafood dishes

News Source : The Telegraph

Source Link :Mark Hix’s Fish soup recipe/