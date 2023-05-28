SEAL Combat Shooting School today : SOFREP After Dark Series: Threesome Takes a Turn for the Worse at SEAL Combat Shooting School

SEAL Combat Shooting School today : SOFREP After Dark Series: Threesome Takes a Turn for the Worse at SEAL Combat Shooting School

Posted on May 28, 2023

SOFREP After Dark Series: A Disastrous Threesome at SEAL Combat Shooting School today 2023.
The text contains explicit content and is not suitable for those under 18. It describes a story about a shooting school near a town with strip clubs that Special Ops guys frequent. The author is woken up in the middle of the night by a woman who whispers to him, but he declines. His bunkmate, however, jumps out of bed naked and joins in, leading to a hilarious morning after.

News Source : SOFREP

  1. SEAL combat shooting school
  2. Threesome gone bad
  3. SOFREP After Dark Series
  4. Tactical training mishap
  5. Navy SEALs training accident
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply