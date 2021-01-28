Sean Amey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sean Amey has Died .

Sean Amey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We pay tribute to our friend and colleague Sean Amey, who was a Custody Detention Officer and @unisontheunion Steward in @SurreyPolice, who has sadly passed away in hospital having tested positive for Covid-19. The thoughts of our whole branch are with his family and friends. 💙 https://t.co/fouqzXueUo — UNISON Humberside Police Staff (@UNISON_HumbPol) January 28, 2021

