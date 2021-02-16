Sean Doherty Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sean Doherty has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Sean Doherty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
The Club offers its condolences to the family of Sean Doherty, Crover, Mountnugent. Sean was a popular member of our Senior team in the 1970's when the Club was still very young. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís. https://t.co/j4de4uD39O
