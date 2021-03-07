Sean Gilmore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sean Gilmore has Died.

By John Okoro | March 7, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

Sean Gilmore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

Diane Gold Deulen 10h  · These two tore up the woods together since they were little boys. They hunted squirrels, birds and all the wildlife they could. Sean always got Trev on the “big” deer or turkey. No one could ever do it like Sean in Trev’s eyes. They went frog gigging in all the ponds and just loved being neighbors. My heart aches and the Deulen family has always loved and always will love you Sean Gilmore. Please watch over my boy and send him special luck when he’s hunting the “big” one. RIP sweet Sean! We love you and you will be missed.

Source: Facebook

