Sean Godios Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sean Godios has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @CMChrisScanlon: SB, the BPD & the City of Bflo as a whole are mourning the loss of Officer Sean Godios. A 6 year veteran of the department, Sean was a brave officer, loving son & brother, adoring uncle, & loyal friend. Sean will be greatly missed but never forgotten. https://youtu.be/YGybRgg2s8s

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.