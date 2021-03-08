Sean Hanczaryk Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sean Hanczaryk has Died.

Sean Hanczaryk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.

Terry Laino 1h · Please keep the students staff and families of Desales University in your prayers. Dear Parents, It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the deaths of three DeSales University community members and critical injuries of a fourth person after a single-vehicle accident last night in Upper Saucon Township. Sean Hanczaryk, senior sport and exercise physiology major and baseball player; Emily Kattner, 2020 DeSales graduate; and Nicholas White, 2019 DeSales graduate, died in the crash. Brandon DiChiacchio, senior sport and exercise physiology major and baseball player, is undergoing surgery and remains in critical condition.

I know I speak for the entire DeSales community in offering our prayers and sympathies to the families, loved ones, fellow students and friends of Sean, Emily, and Nick. I am sure we are all praying for the recovery of Brandon. Having spoken with the parents of Sean, Emily, and Nick, I share their gratitude for our prayers. Amid their unspeakable heartbreak, they take consolation in the support of the DeSales Family. A broad network of support services is available across our DeSales community at times like this: We will gather at 4 PM today in Billera Hall for Mass as an opportunity to pray together in this moment of tragedy. The Wellness Center is providing counseling services to anyone in need of their assistance. If you would like to speak with a counselor, please call 484-635-0277. Campus Ministry staff from the Center for Faith and Justice is available to offer spiritual guidance and prayer for students. Please call 484-635-0277, and you will be directed to a priest. Our dedicated faculty and staff are always available to students for comfort, consolation, and conversation. The psalm refrain for this Third Sunday of Lent is “Lord, you have the words of everlasting life.” The truth of this refrain could not be more apropos as we grieve the losses of these three young people whose lives were cut short in such a shocking fashion.