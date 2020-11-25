Sean Hetrick Death –Dead-Obituaries : Music artist Sean Hetrick has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Beloved music artist Sean Hetrick has died, according to a statement posted online on November 25. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
” I love you. And I know you are going through a hard time right now. You don’t ever have to apologize to me. You’re so strong and you can move on from this if you allow yourself to. If you ever need me, you know where to find me and maybe I’ll play you a song or two.”
This is the last message I have from Sean Hetrick . Reading it now hits the heart a bit differently.
Who knew that coming for one song would turn into staying for hundreds of them and that my life would be changed forever.
Thank you for every good thing you ever gave me. I have a family here because of you. And if that wasn’t enough you introduced me to the love of my life. We will keep your stories alive. We will remind your kids that their dad loves them and he was the best human we knew. And when we have children of our own we will raise them on your music, show them pictures of you and we will dance in the kitchen to the extended version of Grapevine.
The only thing that comforts me as I cry myself to sleep tonight, is I know this entire city is feeling the way I do. That there is an entire community that shares this pain and we mourn together. How beautiful it is to know that you touched so many people. I hope wherever you are that you’re practicing and writing more songs because when we get there we want to hear every single one of them.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Stefan Heuer wrote
Shed a few tears reading this and have been shedding them since this morning. He was the man. I’ll be playing his music to my kids as well. Beautiful tribute .
Kara Flannery wrote
Holy fucking hell…. just when I had finally pulled my shit together today… Stephie Garcia, this is why I am grateful for you being with my brother. You get it. You are one of us and you love like us
