Sean Laffan Death -Dead : Interim Assistant Chief Sean Laffan has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

It is with great sadness that we share news about the loss of our brother, Interim Assistant Chief Sean Laffan. We're shaken by this tragedy, and focused on restoring the emotional health of our department and caring for the needs of the Laffan family #OFD https://t.co/fKPdZpPyfq pic.twitter.com/qG1g6eKBRq — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 17, 2020

Tributes

Thank you for everything Sean. You will be greatly missed by myself and everyone that had the privilege of talking to you and learning from you. Much love to all of the Laffan family❤️ https://t.co/wcsEHPcbw9 — GareSimpson (@GareSimpson) November 17, 2020

Stockton Fire @stocktonfire wrote

Stockton Firefighters are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oakland Assistant Chief Sean Laffan. Our thoughts & prayers are with his wife, sons, & fellow firefighters. We stand in solidarity with our Oakland Fire Family & offer any assistance we can provide.

Rep. Barbara Lee @RepBarbaraLee wrote

Sending my condolences and prayers to the loved ones of Sean Laffan and the entire Oakland Fire Department family.

Sarah Belle Lin @SarahBelleLin wrote

Yesterday evening, Oakland Fire Department lost one of their brothers. Interim Assistant Chief Sean Laffan was only 42 years old when he passed away after a prolonged cardiac arrest. I’m wishing OFD all the best during this tragic time.

Buffy Wicks @BuffyWicks wrote

My thoughts go out to the family, friends & colleagues of Oakland Interim Assistant Fire Chief Sean Laffan, who unexpectedly passed away last night at the age of 42. The 20-year-veteran of the Oakland Fire Dept. will be missed by many. May he rest in peace.

CB Baseball wrote

The CB Baseball community is heart broken today and sends their love to the Laffan family. We were devastated to learn our Coach and Friend Sean Laffan has left us way to early. Please keep them all in your hearts and prayers.

Tyler Vander Waal @TVDub_ wrote

The impact that Sean had on me was incredible. He treated everyone that came over as family. He loved everyone as his own family. The world will truly miss his presence. Please say a prayer for the Laffan family during this heart breaking time.