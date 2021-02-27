Sean McKenna Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sean McKenna from Drynam Road has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @Swords_CelticFC: Swords Celtic are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former player Sean McKenna from Drynam Road. Sean was very popular person amongst the community and will be greatly missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time RIP Sean McKennaRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.