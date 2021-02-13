Sean Preston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston has Died.

popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

Tributes have been paid to popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston, who sadly died yesterday after a battle with Covid-19. Sean, 50, leaves behind his partner, children & grandchildren. Our thoughts are with Sean’s family, friends, & colleagues at this time https://t.co/rESAPlYjUF pic.twitter.com/7Op5cjKQCG

Sussex PolFed @SussexPolFed Tributes have been paid to popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston, who sadly died yesterday after a battle with Covid-19. Sean, 50, leaves behind his partner, children & grandchildren. Our thoughts are with Sean’s family, friends, & colleagues at this time https://facebook.com/228203990589818/posts/3726414947435354/?d=n…

