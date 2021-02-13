Sean Preston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Tributes have been paid to popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston, who sadly died yesterday after a battle with Covid-19. Sean, 50, leaves behind his partner, children & grandchildren. Our thoughts are with Sean’s family, friends, & colleagues at this time https://t.co/rESAPlYjUF pic.twitter.com/7Op5cjKQCG
— Sussex PolFed (@SussexPolFed) February 13, 2021
Sussex PolFed @SussexPolFed Tributes have been paid to popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston, who sadly died yesterday after a battle with Covid-19. Sean, 50, leaves behind his partner, children & grandchildren. Our thoughts are with Sean’s family, friends, & colleagues at this time https://facebook.com/228203990589818/posts/3726414947435354/?d=n…
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.