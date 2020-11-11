Sean Rios Death -Dead : Sergeant Sean Rios of Houston Police Department has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Sergeant Sean Rios of Houston Police Department has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 10, 2020.

“Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sergeant Sean Rios, and the entire Houston Police Department, which has endured so much loss this year. We’re eternally grateful for your service and thankful for the law enforcement officers that quickly arrested the suspect.”

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sergeant Sean Rios, and the entire Houston Police Department, which has endured so much loss this year. We’re eternally grateful for your service and thankful for the law enforcement officers that quickly arrested the suspect. — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) November 11, 2020

Tributes

I just tweeted about a police officer shot dead in Houston and many of you are responding with political rhetoric. I’m thinking about Sgt Sean Rios’ family and how much I want the perps caught 🙏 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) November 10, 2020

Our hearts are broken over the death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Sean Rios who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire this afternnon. We will never forget him and will see his 4 children, family and friends through this painful loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/QBHx2bymWY — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 10, 2020

A father of four with a smile that lit up a room. A public servant devoted to the Houston community. Today, @houstonpolice Sergeant Sean Rios was senselessly taken away from his friends & loved ones—shot and killed in the line of duty. Rest In Peace Sean. Your spirit lives on. pic.twitter.com/s95ENvcth5 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 10, 2020