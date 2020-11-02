Sean Shearman Death –Dead-Obituaries : Victor Pena and Sean Shearman of Tallahassee Reportedly Died from Car Accident.
This is a developing story that Sean Shearman and another person by the name Victor Pena died after a fatal car accident in Florida, according to a statement posted online on November 1. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Help us support Seans family through this tough time. We want to show our support and help cover the funeral costs as much as we can.
Cause of Death.
We have seen some speculations on social media that Sean and Victor passed away after a fatal car accident in Florida . This is a developing story and we can not confirmed what happened that led to the death of Sean Sheaman and his friend.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
- Beth Grace wroteMy heart is broken for you all. Casey, Will and I will never forget all the childhood memories around Mcgregor Isle. May you keep playing “man hunt” forever. Hugs and love .
- Haley Houchin wroteSean was one of the greatest people I have ever known. Thank you for being the life of the party, always. Love you! Rest easy bub.
- Linda Swope wroteOur hearts and love go out to Bob, Susan and the kids.
