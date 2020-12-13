Sean Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Sean Smith has Died passed away from Covid.
Sean Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
My brother Sean passed away from Covid today. He was 54.
The ICU nurses worked 24/7 for 16 days to keep him alive. They are exhausted heroes. I saw a nurse with tears in her eyes work to help him be comfortable at the end.
God bless our frontline healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/RKGo1hDXCu
— Hank Smith (@hankrsmith) December 12, 2020
