Sean Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Sean Smith has Died passed away from Covid.

By | December 13, 2020
Sean Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Hank Smith @hankrsmith My brother Sean passed away from Covid today. He was 54. The ICU nurses worked 24/7 for 16 days to keep him alive. They are exhausted heroes. I saw a nurse with tears in her eyes work to help him be comfortable at the end. God bless our frontline healthcare workers.

