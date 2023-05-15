Search Continues for Mykell Richardson, Toddler Reported Missing in Elkton

Mykell Richardson Missing: Search Ongoing for Missing Toddler in Elkton

On July 28th, 2021, 2-year-old Mykell Richardson went missing from his home in Elkton, Maryland. Since then, local law enforcement agencies have launched a massive search effort to locate the toddler.

The Disappearance

The family reported Mykell’s disappearance to the police around 7:30 pm on July 28th. According to the family, Mykell was last seen around 1:30 pm, playing with his siblings in the backyard of their home on Fletchwood Road in Elkton.

When the family realized Mykell was missing, they searched the house and called out to him but couldn’t find him. They then searched the surrounding area but still couldn’t locate him. That’s when they called the police.

The Search Efforts

Since Mykell’s disappearance, local law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to locate him. The search efforts have involved multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elkton Police Department.

The search efforts have included ground searches, aerial searches, and the use of K-9 units. The authorities have also been searching nearby bodies of water, including the Elk River and the Conowingo Dam, in case Mykell wandered off and fell into the water.

As of August 3rd, the search efforts have not yet yielded any results, and Mykell is still missing.

The Community Response

Mykell’s disappearance has sparked a massive response from the local community, with many individuals and organizations coming forward to offer their help.

Local businesses have donated food and water to the search teams, and community members have organized search groups to assist in the search efforts. The community has also come together to hold a vigil for Mykell, praying for his safe return.

The Investigation

The authorities have not ruled out foul play in Mykell’s disappearance and are investigating all possible leads. They have been speaking with the family, neighbors, and anyone who may have information that could help in the search for Mykell.

The Maryland State Police have also issued an Amber Alert for Mykell, which has been shared across social media and local news outlets. The Amber Alert includes a description of Mykell and the clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

How You Can Help

If you have any information about Mykell’s whereabouts or have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of his disappearance, please contact the Maryland State Police at 410-996-7800.

You can also help by sharing Mykell’s Amber Alert on social media and keeping an eye out for him if you live in the Elkton area.

The Hope for Mykell’s Safe Return

The community and the authorities are holding out hope for Mykell’s safe return. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring Mykell back home.

Mykell’s family is devastated by his disappearance and is pleading for his safe return. They are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and are hopeful that Mykell will be found soon.

As the search efforts continue, the community is coming together to pray for Mykell’s safe return and to support each other during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Mykell Richardson’s disappearance has shaken the Elkton community and sparked a massive search effort to locate him. The authorities and the community are working together to find Mykell and bring him back home. If you have any information that could help in the search for Mykell, please contact the Maryland State Police.

