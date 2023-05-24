Search for Madeleine McCann suspect at Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal

Christian Brueckner, prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, searched for at Barragem do Arade. : Emergency services search for Madeleine McCann near Barragem do Arade, prime suspect Christian Brueckner spent time in the area.

Emergency service divers were seen on a rigid-hull inflatable boat on Tuesday morning at Barragem do Arade, located approximately 30 miles from Praia da Luz, where Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007. The officers focused their search on one specific area of the reservoir, where they erected white tents on a hill on the banks. Emergency services and officials from Portugal, Germany and the UK were also present near blue police tents. Christian Brueckner, a convicted sex offender who is the prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017. The Home Office granted an additional £110,000 in funding this financial year for the Metropolitan Police to assist with finding Madeleine, compared to just over £300,000 last year. The total funding given to Operation Grange has been just under £13.1 million since 2011.

News Source : Joshua Searle

