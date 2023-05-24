Search for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner continues at Portuguese reservoir

Madeleine McCann disappearance : Search for Madeleine McCann intensifies as police investigate area near reservoir where suspect Christian Brueckner spent time

Emergency service divers were spotted on a rigid-hull inflatable boat at the Barragem do Arade, which is approximately 30 miles away from Praia da Luz where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007. The search was concentrated in one area of the reservoir with white tents erected on a hill on the banks. Emergency services and officials from Portugal, Germany and the UK were seen holding briefings near blue police tents. The prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, Christian Brueckner, allegedly spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017. The Home Office granted an extra £110,000 in funding this financial year for the Metropolitan Police to assist with finding Madeleine, down from just over £300,000 last year. The total funding given to Operation Grange has been just under £13.1 million since 2011.

News Source : Joshua Searle

