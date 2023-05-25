Search for missing 6-week old Armoni Francis and Kondwani Thomas in Jacksonville

Armoni Francis : Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 6-week old Armoni Francis and suspect Kondwani Thomas

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has issued an appeal for help in locating a missing 6-week old infant, Armoni Rakeem Francis, who was last seen in the custody of Kondwani Thomas, a 43-year-old man, at a residence on W. 14th Street. Both individuals were last seen leaving the residence on foot in an unknown direction, with Thomas carrying a blue and black backpack-style diaper bag. Thomas is described as a 6’4″ Black man weighing 220 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes. The infant has brown eyes and black hair. Due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office is trying to ascertain their safety. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. As of 7:35 am, both Armoni and Kondwani have been located safe, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : Rich Jones

