Search for missing Hailey Williams, 13, believed to be lured away after online chat

“Hailey Williams missing” : Search for missing victim Hailey Williams in PA, believed to be lured away following online chat

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl from Grand Island named Hailey Williams. The authorities suspect that she was enticed away during the late hours of Wednesday to Thursday after engaging in an online chat. Pennsylvania State Police have released an endangered person advisory, and it is believed that Hailey may be in the Dauphin/York county area of PA. Hailey has red-orange dyed hair and stands at 5’4″. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact ECSO at (716) 858-2903.

News Source : Spectrum News Staff

