Search for Suspect in Madeleine McCann Case Leads to Reservoir in Portugal

Christian Brueckner : Search for Madeleine McCann’s Suspect Christian Brueckner at Barragem do Arade Reservoir

Emergency service divers were spotted on a rigid-hull inflatable boat on Tuesday morning at Barragem do Arade, located approximately 30 miles from Praia da Luz where three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007. Officers were seen concentrating their search on one area of the reservoir and setting up white tents on a hill on the banks. Emergency services and officials from Portugal, Germany, and the UK were also seen holding briefings near blue police tents further around the water. Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, who has denied involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance, spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017. The searches come as the Home Office granted an extra £110,000 in funding this financial year for the Metropolitan Police to assist with finding Madeleine, down from just over £300,000 last year.

News Source : Joshua Searle

