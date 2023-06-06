“search tool guide”: An all-inclusive manual for utilizing this potent search tool

How to Access Google Lens

Google Lens is a powerful visual search tool that can save you tons of time if you know how to use it properly. Here’s how to access it:

Open the Google Search app and locate the Lens icon in the right corner of the search field

Find the Lens icon on the Google Search widget and launch Google Lens from there

Access it from within the Google Photos app by selecting an image and tapping the Google Lens icon

Tap the camera icon on the right side of the search field in the Google Chrome app

Download and open the Google Lens app directly

How to Use Google Lens

After opening Google Lens, you’ll see a viewfinder and the camera roll with your recent pictures. Here’s how to use it:

Tap the viewfinder to capture a new image for Google Lens to analyze, or select one of the existing ones from your phone’s library

Notice a slider at the bottom of the screen that lets you switch between different modes:

Search (selected by default)



Text



Translate



Homework



Shopping



Places



Dining

Switch between those options to find relevant results

Use the options to find all the information you need without typing a word

Final Thoughts

You can use Google Lens for things like saving contact information from a business card, translating text written in a different foreign language, copying text from real life, identifying objects, and more. There are tons of other ways to use Google Lens, and you’ll be surprised to find out how useful it can be.

