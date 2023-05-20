Search underway for 58-year-old woman, Jean Pillittieri, reported missing by Flagler deputies

Jean Pillittieri Missing: Flagler Deputies Search for Missing 58-Year-Old Woman

Introduction

Jean Pillittieri is a 58-year-old woman who went missing on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies have been searching for her ever since.

The Disappearance

According to reports, Jean Pillittieri was last seen leaving her home in Palm Coast, Florida, on the morning of March 17th. She was driving her silver 2014 Mercedes Benz GLK350, which was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store.

Jean’s family became concerned when she did not return home and did not answer her phone. They reported her missing to the authorities, and a search for her began immediately.

The Search

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an extensive search for Jean Pillittieri since her disappearance. They have used helicopters, drones, and K-9 units to search the area around her home and where her car was found.

The search has also included volunteers, who have been assisting law enforcement in their efforts to find Jean. The community has come together to support the family and help in any way they can.

Jean’s Family

Jean Pillittieri’s family is understandably distraught over her disappearance. They have been working closely with law enforcement and have been asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Jean’s daughter, Samantha, has been leading the effort to find her mother. She has been posting updates on social media and has been conducting searches with volunteers.

In a recent interview, Samantha said, “My mom is the most caring and selfless person I know. She would do anything for anyone, and we just want her back home safe.”

The Investigation

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating Jean Pillittieri’s disappearance since it was reported. They have been conducting interviews with family, friends, and anyone who may have information about her whereabouts.

They have also been reviewing surveillance footage from the area where Jean’s car was found and have been following up on any leads that come in.

Conclusion

The search for Jean Pillittieri continues, and law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding her. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jean’s family is praying for her safe return and is grateful for the community’s support during this difficult time. They are holding out hope that she will be found soon and brought back home to them.

