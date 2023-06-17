Search underway for 69-year-old Toronto man, Hernando, missing since Friday

Hernando (victim name) : 69-year-old Toronto man Hernando reported missing, police set up command post for search

A 69-year-old man from Toronto has gone missing, prompting a command post to be set up to aid in the search. The man, known as Hernando, was last seen on June 16 near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11:30 a.m. He was wearing a light green short sleeve shirt and black pants at the time and is described as being around five-foot-six and weighing 170 pounds. Police are expected to provide an update on the search on Saturday afternoon.

News Source : CP24

