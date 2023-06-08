Search underway for Hunter Fraser, overdue hiker in Clallam County, Washington

Hunter Fraser : Search underway for missing hiker Hunter Fraser in Clallam County, Washington

An experienced solo hiker, Hunter Fraser from California, has been reported missing by the Clallam County Search and Rescue after he did not arrive in Seattle on Wednesday, as planned. Fraser’s vehicle was found at the Deer Ridge Trailhead, and he was last heard from via text on Monday morning. Despite being well-supplied with a gray backpack and a teal one-person Mountain Hardware tent, Fraser’s exact route is unknown, and two search teams have been deployed to find him. If anyone has information about Fraser’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : KING 5 Staff

