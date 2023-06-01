Search underway for Samuel Ramirez, 31, accused of murdering two women at Federal Way on May 21, 2023.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez for the Murder of Two Women

The Federal Way Police Department is currently searching for 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez, who they allege killed two women on May 21, 2023, at the Federal Way. The two victims were identified as 26-year-old Jessica Martinez and 29-year-old Maria Hernandez.

The Incident

According to the police report, Ramirez was seen entering the apartment complex where the two victims lived at around 11:00 pm. He was captured on CCTV footage entering the building, and eyewitnesses also reported seeing him at the scene.

Shortly after, gunshots were heard coming from the apartment complex, and the police were called. When they arrived, they found the two women shot dead in their apartment. The police immediately began their investigation and identified Ramirez as the prime suspect.

The Suspect

Samuel Ramirez is a 31-year-old Hispanic male who is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and is known to have tattoos on his right arm and chest.

Ramirez has a criminal record and has been previously charged with various offenses, including assault, drug possession, and theft. The police have warned the public not to approach him, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately.

The Investigation

The Federal Way Police Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the murders of Jessica Martinez and Maria Hernandez. They are using all available resources, including forensic evidence and witness statements, to build a case against Ramirez.

They have also asked the public for help in locating Ramirez and have released his photograph to the media. The police have urged anyone who may have seen Ramirez or has information about his whereabouts to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Conclusion

The murders of Jessica Martinez and Maria Hernandez have shocked the community, and the police are working hard to bring the perpetrator to justice. Samuel Ramirez is currently on the run, and the police have warned that he is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately.

