Search Warrant Executed at Home of Deceased Lindenwold Mother, Norelis Mendoza

Norelis Mendoza Obituary

Life and Legacy

Norelis Mendoza was born on October 10, 1987, in the city of Caracas, Venezuela. She was the daughter of Ana Mendoza and the late Jose Mendoza. Norelis had a great childhood, surrounded by her family and friends. She attended school in Venezuela and later moved to the United States in search of a better life.

In the United States, Norelis settled in Lindenwold, New Jersey, where she met her future husband, Ricardo Carrillo. They fell in love and started a family together. Norelis was a loving and devoted mother to her two children, Richard and Ashley. She worked hard to provide for her family and was always there for them.

Norelis was a kind and caring person who always put others before herself. She loved to cook and was known for her delicious Venezuelan dishes. She was a faithful member of her church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The Tragic End

On August 20, 2021, Norelis Mendoza was reported missing by her family. They had not heard from her in several days, and her husband, Ricardo Carrillo, was uncooperative with authorities during the investigation. On August 24, 2021, Norelis’ body was found in a wooded area in North Jersey. Her death was ruled a homicide, and her husband was immediately named a person of interest.

After an extensive investigation, authorities searched Ricardo Carrillo’s home in Lindenwold on September 8, 2021. They found evidence linking him to Norelis’ murder and arrested him on the spot. He was charged with murder, hindering apprehension, and tampering with evidence.

Norelis’ family and friends were devastated by her tragic end. They remember her as a kind, loving, and devoted mother who always put her family first. Her death has left a hole in their hearts that will never be filled.

Final Thoughts

Norelis Mendoza was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence, leaving her family and friends to grieve her loss. Her legacy will live on through her children and the memories of those who loved her.

We must remember Norelis’ story and the stories of countless other victims of domestic violence. We must work together to end the cycle of abuse and ensure that no one else suffers the same fate as Norelis. Let us honor her memory by advocating for change and standing up against domestic violence.

Rest in peace, Norelis. You will be deeply missed.

