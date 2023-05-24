Searches at Barragem do Arade as part of Madeleine McCann investigation, prime suspect Christian Brueckner spent time in the area.

Christian Brueckner, prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, spotted near search area at Barragem do Arade. : Search for Madeleine McCann continues as police investigate area near reservoir where suspect Christian Brueckner spent time

Emergency service divers were spotted on a rigid-hull inflatable boat early on Tuesday morning at Barragem do Arade, which is around 30 miles away from Praia da Luz, where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007. The officers focused their search on one area of the reservoir, where they erected white tents on a hill on the banks. Emergency services and officials from Portugal, Germany, and the UK were also seen holding briefings near blue police tents. The prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, Christian Brueckner, a convicted sex offender who has denied involvement, reportedly spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017. The Home Office granted an extra £110,000 in funding this financial year for the Metropolitan Police to assist with finding Madeleine.

News Source : Joshua Searle

Madeleine McCann Police search Reservoir Missing person Investigation progress