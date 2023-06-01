“Seared Halibut Recipe”: Seared Halibut served with Roasted Potatoes, Rapini, and Beurre Blanc Sauce

Halibut with White Butter Sauce and Local Potatoes: A Perfect Late Spring or Early Summer Entrée

Halibut, a prized fish in the Pacific Northwest, is the star of this dish created by Chef Ben Berwick of Dachi Vancouver. The B.C.-sourced fish is elevated with a white butter sauce and local potatoes. It’s a perfect entrée to enjoy on the patio during the late spring or early summer seasons.

Ingredients:

1.3 lb (600 g) fresh B.C. Halibut

1/4 cup (60 mL) salt

1/4 cup (60 mL) sugar

6 Sieglinde potatoes (or any other kinds that look nice at the Vancouver Farmer’s Market)

1 bunch rapini

1 cup (250 mL) white wine

1 tbsp. (15 mL) white wine vinegar

1 shallot, diced

1 bay leaf

1/2 cup (125 mL) cream

1/2 lb (226 g) cold butter, diced

2 tbsp. (30 mL) butter, room temperature

Lemon, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Boil potatoes whole in salted water at medium-low heat for approximately 30 minutes until they’re just soft. Remove from water and rest. Mix 1/4 cup salt and 1/4 cup sugar in a small bowl, pat onto halibut and let cure for 30 minutes, then wash with water and pat dry with a paper towel. Cut into four portions. Put a dash of neutral oil into a frying pan and turn stove onto medium heat. Place halibut pieces skin-side down and cook for 4-5 minutes, then flip over and cook for one more minute. Season with salt, and squeeze lemon to taste. Cut potatoes into rounds, place 1 tablespoon of butter in a pan over medium heat and fill pan with potatoes. Season with salt and cook one minute per side to get a little brown colour. Remove potatoes and add 1 tablespoon of butter to pan at medium heat again, add rapini and a dash of salt and cook for 2 minutes at medium heat. For the sauce, reduce white wine, white wine vinegar, shallot, and bay leaf over medium heat until one tablespoon is left. Add cream, bring to a boil, then strain into another pot (off heat). Add the diced, cold cubes of butter piece by piece, whisking constantly until it’s all integrated. Salt to season, and a few squeezes of lemon to taste! Place sauce on the bottom of the plate, place potatoes on top, followed by rapini and then the halibut.

This recipe serves 4.

Chef Ben Berwick’s recipe is simple yet elegant, allowing the freshness and flavor of the halibut to shine through. The white butter sauce brings richness to the dish, while the local potatoes and rapini add texture and freshness.

The key to this recipe is sourcing local and fresh ingredients. B.C. halibut is a sustainable fish that is available from May to September. Sieglinde potatoes are a waxy potato variety that is perfect for boiling and pan-frying. Rapini, also known as broccoli rabe, is a leafy green vegetable that is slightly bitter and pairs well with fish.

Overall, this halibut dish is a perfect representation of Pacific Northwest cuisine – fresh, simple, and delicious. Enjoy it with a glass of white wine on a warm summer evening, and you won’t be disappointed.

