“Seaside towns Scotland”: Top 10 Coastal Gems in Scotland: Reader-Approved Destinations to Explore

The Best Seaside Towns to Visit in Scotland in 2023

Scotland boasts over 11,000 miles of coastline, providing visitors with stunning landscapes and breathtaking views. With so many options available, it can be challenging to narrow down which seaside towns are the best to visit in Scotland. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an action-packed adventure, there is a seaside town in Scotland that will meet your needs. In this article, we will discuss the top recommended seaside towns to visit in Scotland in 2023.

North Berwick

North Berwick is the most highly recommended seaside town in Scotland. It is easily accessible and offers sea, sand, fun, and loads to explore. The town has a rich history, and there are plenty of historical sites to visit, including the Scottish Seabird Centre, which is a must-see for bird lovers. Visitors can also enjoy a round of golf at one of the town’s several golf courses or take a stroll along the stunning beaches. For those looking for adventure, there are plenty of water sports available on the beach, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and surfing.

Stonehaven

Stonehaven is a small coastal town on Scotland’s northeast coast, just missing out on the top spot. The town boasts gorgeous beaches and plenty to occupy tourists, making it incredibly popular. One of Stonehaven’s most famous attractions is Dunnottar Castle, a ruined fortress that sits on a clifftop overlooking the North Sea. Visitors can also enjoy a walk along the town’s picturesque harbor, where they can see the traditional fishing boats and sample the local seafood.

Rothesay

Rothesay is the main town on the east side of the Isle of Bute and makes our readers’ top three. The town offers stunning landscapes and is filled with history, making it an ideal destination for those interested in Scottish culture. Visitors can explore the town’s many castles, including Rothesay Castle, which dates back to the 13th century. The town also has a thriving arts scene, with several galleries showcasing the work of local artists.

Cullen

Cullen is another gorgeous fishing village on the Moray coast and is an incredibly pretty seaside resort that many of our readers cited as Scotland’s best. The town is famous for its beautiful beach and the Cullen Viaduct, which spans the River Findhorn. Visitors can enjoy a walk along the beach or explore the town’s many shops and restaurants. Cullen is also well-known for its delicious local delicacy, Cullen Skink, a creamy fish soup that is a must-try for foodies.

In conclusion, Scotland has an abundance of beautiful seaside towns to visit, each with its unique charm and attractions. North Berwick, Stonehaven, Rothesay, and Cullen are just a few of the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland in 2023. Whether you’re looking for history, culture, adventure, or relaxation, there is a seaside town in Scotland that will meet your needs. So, pack your bags, head north, and explore all that Scotland’s coastline has to offer.

Coastal destinations in Scotland Scottish beach towns Top seaside towns to visit in Scotland Scottish coastal attractions Best coastal villages in Scotland

News Source : By The Newsroom

Source Link :Best Seaside Towns Scotland: 10 of the best places to visit in Scotland – as per our readers/