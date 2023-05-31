“Seasonal Lessons”: “What Lessons Have You Learned This Season and What Steps Will You Take Next?”

MS Dhoni’s leadership and his ability to motivate and guide his players have been the driving force behind Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2023 season was no different, as the former India captain led CSK to their fourth IPL title. His inspirational words in the dressing room after their triumph have now been revealed by two of his teammates.

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande and batter Shivam Dube have shared the insights of what Dhoni said in the dressing room after their win. Dube, who played a crucial role in the final, revealed that Dhoni gave him clarity of thought and instructed him to increase the run rate. The 29-year-old added that Dhoni advised him to strive to finish the work at hand, even if he gets out early.

“Mahi bhai gave me clarity of thought. He told me what my role is. It was simple – ‘you have to increase the run rate’. Even if I get out early, no problem, but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear,” Dube said.

Deshpande, who was CSK’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament, revealed how Dhoni supported him despite him conceding 56 runs in the final. He claimed that Dhoni told him that a 200-plus score is the new normal under the new Impact Player rule. The 28-year-old added that Dhoni’s assurance gave him the confidence to perform well in the tournament.

“Once I didn’t bowl well, he came and said that with the new impact rule, 200 plus score is the new normal and he told me not to worry about my place. He gave the surety which is what (young) players want,” said Deshpande.

Deshpande also recalled Dhoni’s message to the CSK players, adding that their hard work had paid off, but they should remember what they did right and where they went wrong this year. He urged his teammates to think about what the season had taught them and what they need to do next.

“He told everyone that hard work pays off, but we should remember what we did right and where we went wrong. Mahi bhai said, ‘What has this season taught you, and what to do next, do think about that’,” Deshpande added.

Dhoni’s leadership skills have been lauded by many, and his ability to inspire his team to perform to the best of their abilities has been instrumental in CSK’s success over the years. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Dhoni continues to be a vital cog in the CSK setup, and his presence in the dressing room and on the field is invaluable.

In conclusion, MS Dhoni’s words of wisdom have been crucial in guiding CSK to their fourth IPL title. His ability to motivate and inspire his teammates has been the driving force behind their success, and his leadership skills have been instrumental in shaping CSK into one of the most successful teams in the IPL. As the 2023 season comes to an end, Dhoni’s message of hard work and learning from mistakes will undoubtedly resonate with his teammates and inspire them to achieve even greater success in the future.

Seasonal lessons Personal growth Future planning Reflection Self-improvement

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :‘What has this season taught you, what to do next’/