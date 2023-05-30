“Seattle health news”: Seattle’s KIRO 7 News – Indications and Manifestations

Understanding Dementia: Signs, Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms caused by damage to the brain cells that affect memory, thinking, and communication. It is a progressive disease that worsens over time and can interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, but there are other forms such as vascular, Lewy body, frontotemporal, and mixed dementia. Here is a comprehensive guide to understanding dementia, including signs and symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.

Signs and Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of dementia can vary from person to person, but they all involve a decline in cognitive function that affects daily activities. Some of the common symptoms include:

Memory loss: Difficulty remembering recent events, names, or faces. This is often the first symptom of dementia.

Difficulty with everyday tasks: Struggling to complete tasks that were once easy, such as cooking, cleaning, or driving.

Problems with communication: Difficulty finding the right words, following a conversation, or expressing oneself.

Disorientation: Getting lost in familiar places, forgetting the way back home, or losing track of time.

Changes in mood and behavior: Becoming irritable, anxious, or depressed. Sudden mood swings or changes in personality may also occur.

Loss of interest in hobbies: Losing interest in activities that were once enjoyed, such as reading, gardening, or socializing.

These symptoms worsen over time and can lead to the inability to care for oneself or even feed oneself. It is important to recognize these symptoms early on and seek medical attention to slow the progression of the disease.

Causes and Diagnosis

Dementia is caused by damage to brain cells that affects their ability to communicate with each other. Different types of dementia are associated with different parts of the brain. Alzheimer’s affects the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory, and is the most common cause of dementia. Other causes include vascular dementia, which is caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, and Lewy body dementia, which is caused by the buildup of abnormal proteins in the brain.

There is no one test to diagnose dementia. Doctors will review the patient’s medical history, conduct a physical exam, and perform lab tests to rule out other conditions. They will also assess the patient’s thinking, function, and behavior. Brain scans such as CT or MRI may be done to detect any abnormalities. Sometimes a specialist will need to be consulted to make a more specific diagnosis.

Treatment and Care

While there is no cure for most progressive dementias, there are treatments that can help slow down the progression of the disease. Two drugs, donepezil and memantine, have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. These drugs work by regulating the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain, which can improve cognitive function. Other medications may be prescribed to manage behavioral symptoms such as agitation, depression, or anxiety.

Non-drug therapies such as cognitive stimulation, physical exercise, and social engagement have also been shown to be effective in slowing down the progression of the disease. These therapies can improve cognitive function, reduce behavioral symptoms, and improve quality of life.

Family and caregivers also play an important role in the care of dementia patients. They need to be educated on how to handle behavioral symptoms, communicate effectively, and provide a safe environment. They also need to take care of their own physical and emotional well-being.

In conclusion, dementia is a progressive disease that affects memory, thinking, and communication. It is caused by damage to brain cells and has no cure, but treatments are available to slow down the progression of the disease. Early recognition of symptoms and seeking medical attention is crucial in managing the disease. Caregivers and families also play an important role in the care of dementia patients. Understanding the signs, symptoms, causes, and treatment of dementia can help improve the quality of life for those affected by the disease.

