Seattle Resident Jesse Navlet Passes Away: Obituary from Edmonds, WA

Jesse Navlet Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jesse Navlet, a resident of Seattle, Washington. Jesse Navlet passed away in Edmonds, WA.

Jesse was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. Jesse had a passion for music and loved playing the guitar. He was a gifted musician and often played at local cafes and bars in the Seattle area.

Jesse Navlet is survived by his parents, siblings, and many close friends who will cherish his memory forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Jesse Navlet.

