Seattle restaurant owner devastated after pregnant woman is killed in a senseless shooting today.

Eina Kwon, the 34-year-old owner of a sushi restaurant near Seattle’s Pike Place Market, was identified as the victim of a random shooting that occurred earlier this week. Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times while stopped at an intersection in her car with her husband. The fetus was delivered at a hospital but died soon after, while Sung Kwon, Eina’s husband, was shot in the arm and treated at the hospital. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken into custody and charged with investigation of homicide, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting has led to an outpouring of grief for the Kwons, who also have a toddler. Mourners have placed flowers and other remembrances at their now-shuttered restaurant. A crowdfunding campaign to bring Eina Kwon’s family from Korea to the United States for her funeral has raised nearly $50,000.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Pregnant woman killed in random shooting owner of Seattle restaurant/