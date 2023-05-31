Can the Seattle Seahawks’ Rookie Offensive Linemen Start in 2023?

The Seattle Seahawks waited until the third day of the 2023 NFL Draft to select any offensive linemen, but just because those players were taken in the later rounds doesn’t mean they can’t contribute right away.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether either of the two rookies the Seahawks drafted can start on the O-line in 2023. Former NFL offensive lineman and current Seahawks Radio Network analyst, “Big” Ray Roberts, believes both Anthony Bradford, a guard out of LSU, and Olu Oluwatimi, the center out of Michigan, will have a shot at winning starting spots out of training camp. However, he believes Oluwatimi has the better chance to begin.

Opportunities for Rookies to Start

Roberts stated, “It seems as if there’s an opportunity for at least Olu to start at center and Bradford to be a starter at guard, but I think that if you want to kind of keep some of the continuity and kind of keep some of the progress you have going, I think it’d be good if Phil Haynes or someone else – a veteran guy – won that guard spot.” The 27-year-old Haynes, who played 15 games at right guard last season including three starts, re-signed with Seattle this offseason on a one-year deal, giving the Hawks a solid option if Bradford proves to need more seasoning before being pressed into action.

Seattle has less continuity at center, however. Last year’s starter, Austin Blythe, retired following the season, and Evan Brown split time between center and guard with Detroit before coming to the Seahawks in free agency this offseason. Roberts thinks the Hawks may have to take the early portion of the season to let their new linemen get up to speed and eventually find the best configuration to protect quarterback Geno Smith.

Roberts said, “I think Olu could have a good opportunity to start at center. If not, I think you’ll see them do what they did early in the season I think it was one or two years ago (when) they alternated some guys throughout the game to kind of get them some real game reps. And then later in the season, I could see maybe Bradford having some starts.”

Conclusion

Overall, while the rookies have a chance to start, it will depend on how they perform in training camp and how well they can adjust to the NFL level. The Seahawks may also opt to go with veteran players to maintain continuity within the team. Regardless of who starts, the Seahawks need to ensure they have a strong offensive line to protect their quarterback and give their offense the best chance to succeed.

News Source : Seattle Sports

Source Link :Big Ray: How many Seattle Seahawks rookies can start on OL?/